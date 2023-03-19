Girl ‘commits suicide over forced marriage pressure’

A 12-year-old girl died in a shooting incident at her house in Machhar Colony on Saturday.

Police and rescuers took the victim, Ayesha, to the Civil Hospital Karachi for a postmortem examination.

According to SHO Parvaiz Solangi, the victim’s family was planning to marry the girl off, and that had been causing her a great worry. The police suspect that the marriage pressure might be the reason behind the girl’s decision to take her own life.

The incident appeared to be a suicide to the police. The girl’s father, Abdul Wadud, owned a licensed weapon, which was believed to had been used in the incident.

Police officer shot

A police officer was injured in firing by motorcyclists in New Karachi on Saturday.

The incident took place in Sector 5 within the limits of the Bilal Colony police station when police personnel tried to intercept two suspects riding a motorcycle. However, the motorcyclists instead of stopping opened fire on the police.

As a result of the firing, Sub-Inspector Azizullah, son of Inayatullah, was injured. The suspects managed to escape, and a search operation was launched in the area to apprehend them. The injured police officer, who was posted at Police Helpline Madadgar 15, was taken to a hospital.