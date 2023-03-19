Girl ‘commits suicide over forced marriage pressure’

A 12-year-old girl died in a shooting incident at her house in Machhar Colony on Saturday.
Police and rescuers took the victim, Ayesha, to the Civil Hospital Karachi for a postmortem examination.
According to SHO Parvaiz Solangi, the victim’s family was planning to marry the girl off, and that had been causing her a great worry. The police suspect that the marriage pressure might be the reason behind the girl’s decision to take her own life.
The incident appeared to be a suicide to the police. The girl’s father, Abdul Wadud, owned a licensed weapon, which was believed to had been used in the incident.
Police officer shot
A police officer was injured in firing by motorcyclists in New Karachi on Saturday.
The incident took place in Sector 5 within the limits of the Bilal Colony police station when police personnel tried to intercept two suspects riding a motorcycle. However, the motorcyclists instead of stopping opened fire on the police.
As a result of the firing, Sub-Inspector Azizullah, son of Inayatullah, was injured. The suspects managed to escape, and a search operation was launched in the area to apprehend them. The injured police officer, who was posted at Police Helpline Madadgar 15, was taken to a hospital.
Islamabad: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Saturday the Aga Khan University has been a trusted...
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has been getting unprecedented relief from courts.Sindh Information...
A branch of the Arts Council of Pakistan was inaugurated in District Central of Karachi on Saturday.The inauguration...
The Aga Khan University on Saturday celebrated the graduation of the Class of 2022, its first-ever Founder’s Day and...
Breaking openArtChowk the Gallery is holding an art exhibition featuring works by Fizza Saleem. Titled ‘Breaking...
The Sea View police post incharge has been suspended and demoted after an oil leak from a PARCO pipeline near the...