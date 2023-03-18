Pakistani girl becomes Canadian envoy for a day

Islamabad: The High Commission of Canada in Pakistan celebrated International Women's Day by providing a unique opportunity to a young Pakistani woman, Nida Khan, to step into the shoes of a Canadian diplomat and experience the world of diplomacy first-hand.

During the high commission's first-ever 'Ambassador for a Day' event, the ambitious student from north western Chitral district met Canadian diplomats, engaged with international donor agencies, foreign and Pakistani officials, and participated in various activities, which, according to her, gave her unique insights into the workings of a foreign diplomatic mission.

According to the young woman, she joined in various meetings with the high commissioner to get the opportunity to ask in-depth questions and meet the change-makers, who are working to create positive change in Pakistan.

A passionate advocate for women's rights and inclusion, especially in sports, she managed the high commissioner's Twitter account for the day, sharing her unique experiences with the public, in line with the government of Canada's theme for this year's International Women's Day, Every Woman Counts, which is a reminder that all women, from all ages and walks of life, have a place in every aspect of society, including the economic, social, and democratic spheres.

According to Ms Scanlon, the event was held in line with Canada's feminist foreign policy, which promotes gender equality, and women's empowerment, and was meant to promote and protect human rights through the country's international development initiatives.

"This initiative aligns with our [Canada's] commitment to promoting gender equality, inclusion, and the promotion and protection of human rights through its bilateral international development initiatives. It is part of the Canadian High Commission's ongoing efforts to engage with local partners and communities to achieve the overarching goal of nurturing inclusion, equitable access, and equal opportunity," she said.

The high commissioner said Canada had a long and proud tradition of supporting gender equality and women’s empowerment.

"Guided by Canada’s feminist foreign policy, we are advancing and investing in a suite of feminist policies, programs and initiatives that promote women’s socioeconomic empowerment, encourage gender equity in climate change mitigation, and empower communities to address gender norms," she said.

Ms Scanlon said her country hoped to inspire more and more young women in Pakistan to pursue their dreams and make a difference.

At the conclusion of the 'Ambassador for a Day' event, Ms Scanlon declared Nida a smart, confident and talented young woman and said it was such a pleasure to spend the day with her.

She thanked her colleagues at the high commission and other friends for making the event a success.