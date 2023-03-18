Four killed in twin cities

Islamabad : Four people including a young journalist and a 12-year-old student, have been killed in different areas of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, the police spokesman said.

A young woman strangled her husband with the help of her brother and two others on a domestic issue in Bhara Kahu.

Rizwan Aslam, hailing from Gujranwala, lodged a complaint with the Bhara Kahu Police Station saying that his elder brother, Mohammad Imran Aslam married Iram daughter of Nadeem Habib, some nine years back, the couple has three kids including two daughters and a son, the complainant said and added that both husband and the wife often quarrelled. He said that the previous day he was informed on his mobile phone that his brother has been killed and his dead body was taken to Polyclinic, adding that he rushed to the hospital and identified the body of his elder brother. The complainant alleged that his wife Iram strangulated Imran with the help of her brother Ali Akbar and his two friends.

The Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) police have registered a first information report (FIR) under a murder charge and initiated an investigation.

Another incident of killing occurred at Sihala when a young man was gunned down by unidentified people at Swan Camp.

The HIU police have registered a case on the complaint of Zahid Pervaiz, the uncle of the victim, and initiated an investigation.

In Rawalpindi, a 12-year-old Hafiz-e-Quran and 6th-class student has slaughtered by an outrageous man who dumped he dead body at his house and left his Mohallah.

The murdered boy was identified as Abu Bakar resident of Dhoke Imam Din, who left his house for school but disappeared on his way to his education centre.

The Police registered the case on the complaint of his real uncle and initiated an investigation, police said adding that the police, during the preliminary investigation, found clues of the recovered slaughtered body of the boy and shifted him to hospital.

Meanwhile, a young man gunned down his real younger brother at Dhamial Camp after an exchange of harsh wards on a minor issue, police said. Accused Ashiq took out his gun and opened fire at his younger brother Shakil on a small issue and ran away. Police have arrested the alleged killer.