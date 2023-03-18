Vehicles smuggling flour bags impounded

Rawalpindi: The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Friday caught two vehicles with 1,151 flour bags while four accused were sent behind the bars.
According to a district administration spokesman, the food Department Rawalpindi and Potohar Division Police conducted raids in the Naseerabad area and rounded up Majid, Azam, Wahid, and Ghufran on recovery of 1151 flour bags.
He informed that the authorities of the food department along with Potohar Division Police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and rounded up the flour smugglers.
Islamabad: The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation will organise a series of tour guides training workshops...
Islamabad: A children’s festival was held in Islamabad on Friday by Islamic Relief Pakistan bringing together...
Islamabad: To encourage and facilitate those aspiring to pursue higher education abroad from well-reputed universities...
Islamabad: In a major development, the government has prepared the chapters related to the Constitution of Pakistan...
Islamabad: The Pakistan Medical and Dental College has called the representatives of the privately-owned Akhtar Saeed...
Islamabad: The High Commission of Canada in Pakistan celebrated International Women's Day by providing a unique...