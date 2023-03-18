Vehicles smuggling flour bags impounded

Rawalpindi: The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Friday caught two vehicles with 1,151 flour bags while four accused were sent behind the bars.

According to a district administration spokesman, the food Department Rawalpindi and Potohar Division Police conducted raids in the Naseerabad area and rounded up Majid, Azam, Wahid, and Ghufran on recovery of 1151 flour bags.

He informed that the authorities of the food department along with Potohar Division Police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and rounded up the flour smugglers.