Man gunned down over old enmity

LAHORE:A man was gunned down in the Baghbanpura police area on Friday following an old enmity.

The accused identified as Ali Raza Gujjar and Arshad shot at and wounded a 40-year-old man Khalid Majeed over an old enmity. The injured was shifted to hospital where he died. The victim Khalid had killed the father of the accused Ali Raza eight years ago. Police have registered a case against Ali Raza, Arshad and two unidentified accomplices on the complaint of the victim’s brother Iftikhar Majeed and shifted the body to the morgue.

Robber shot dead: A robber was shot dead by a man in Raiwind City police area on Friday. Four armed robbers took away a tractor-trolley in Jalalpur, Raiwind City. One of the four robbers drove the tractor-trolley to a nearby field.

Meanwhile, the driver managed to snatch the weapon from the hands of the robber and shot him to death. The other three robbers escaped from the scene. The deceased robber was identified as Rajasthan Ali of Nankana. Police shifted the body to the morgue.

found dead: A man was found dead in the limits of Gulberg police on Friday. Some locals spotted the body of a man lying in the Gulberg area and informed the police. The man, yet to be identified, was an addict who might have died of excessive use of drugs. Police shifted the body to the morgue.

accidents: Around 12 people were killed while 1,315 injured in 1,220 accidents in Punjab. A spokesman for the Rescue 1122 said on Friday that 616 drivers, 79 underage drivers, 154 pedestrians, and 557 passengers were among the victims of the traffic accidents.

The statistics showed that 262 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 262 people placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 88 in Multan with 91 victims and at third Gujranwala 83 with 88 victims. Around 1,045 motorcycles, 69 rickshaws, 145 cars, 25 vans, 16 buses, 24 trucks and 108 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.