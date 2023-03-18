Munro fined for PSL Code of Conduct breach

LAHORE: Islamabad United’s Colin Munro has been charged 10 percent of his match fee for a level 1 breach of the HBL Pakistan Super League Code of Conduct during his side’s loss against Peshawar Zalmi in Qualifier 1 on Thursday.
Munro was found to have violated article 2.2 that deals with abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings. He hit the stumps with his bat after he was bowled by Salman Irshad.
Munro pleaded guilty to the charge and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Roshan Mahanama. The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Faisal Afridi, third umpire Alex Wharf and fourth umpire Rashid Riaz.
