Pot and kettle

Imran Khan’s attempts to avoid his arrest are totally contrary to what he and his party claim to stand for. Even if Imran’s allegations of a politically motivated conspiracy are true, he is no one to complain.

His tenure in power will be remembered for the way in which law-enforcement and anti-corruption authorities were weaponized to put his opponents in jail on dubious charges. Not one was ever convicted. Did Imran think that only he could play this game?

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad