Saturday March 18, 2023
March 18, 2023

The restoration of diplomatic ties between Saudi-Arabia and Iran could be extremely beneficial for Pakistan in several ways. Improved regional stability and a decline in sectarian tensions will promote greater trade, investment, growth and less violence and strife.

Pakistan and the region have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to change the economic, cultural and political landscape of our region and we should be careful not to let it pass.

Muhammad Yousif

Islamabad