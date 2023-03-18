‘Scientists must find solutions to environmental security’

FAISALABAD: Amid rising ailments due to changing lifestyles, climate changes and other factors, there is a need to expedite the efforts on the part of scientists to cope with the future challenges otherwise, the situation will worsen in the years to come.It was cautioned by experts at the International Symposium on “recent development in life sciences” arranged by the Department of Biochemistry, University of Agriculture Faisalabad.

Presiding over the inaugural session, Pakistan Academy of Sciences President Dr Khalid Mehmood said that scientists had to come up with solid solutions to achieve goals of health, nutrition and environmental security. He said that with the passage of time, new diseases were broken out, playing havoc with the lives of the people. He called for strengthening ties between academia and industry as a collaborative and trust-building initiative essential for national development. Dean Faculty of Sciences Dr Asghar Bajwa stressed the need to learn modern tools and techniques to compete with the rest of the world. He urged young scientists to come up with innovative ideas to fight the challenges.

Chairman Department of Bio-Chemistry Prof Dr Amer Jamil said that the conference was aimed at providing a platform where they can provide solutions to emerging challenges. Dr Muhammad Ali and Dr Noh Jin Park from California also addressed the inaugural session.