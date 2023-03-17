Yasmin Rashid ‘evades’ arrest

PTI leader Yasmin Rashid. @Dr_YasminRashid

LAHORE: In an unexpected development, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid claimed on Thursday that she evaded the police arrest by locking herself in the car.

“Police have surrounded me for arrest,” she claimed.

According to Geo News, the former Punjab health minister’s car was surrounded by the law enforcement agency near the Shadman Park underpass in Lahore while she was on her to the clinic.

The PTI leader further claimed that the police had asked her to come out of the car and go with them. She added that women police also asked her to come with them, however, the ex-provincial minister refused.

According to Dr Rashid, she told the police that a first information report (FIR) was registered against her in the Ali Bilal case but she is on bail.

Later, the PTI leader said that the police had let her go and she was at her clinic now.

However, the police have said that they had not arrested the PTI leader.