Campaign launched to promote quantum physics

PESHAWAR: In order to motivate the younger generation towards quantum physics, which is one of the most attractive areas in physical science, an awareness campaign has been launched in the province.

Noted physicist Prof Dr Iftikhar Ahmad would deliver the first lecture of the series in the Abbottabad University of Science and Technology today (Thursday) on the topic “In Search of Schrödinger’s Cat.”

According to Dr Iftikhar, quantum physics has played a vital role in human civilisation. Computer technology is one of the greatest achievements of quantum physics developed by some great minds of the millennium in 1920, he said. About the campaign, he said it was aimed at encouraging and motivating the younger population of the country towards quantum physics. He said the developed countries had contributed a lot to the development of science and technology and it is the time for the developing countries to make contributions in the field and collect its huge benefits.