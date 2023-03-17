Search for stability

Political turmoil has had a tremendous influence on Pakistan, notably in terms of the country’s economic progress. Foreign investors are wary of investing in a country with an unclear political future, resulting in weak economic development and high unemployment rates. Additionally, political insecurity has resulted in a lack of faith in government institutions, as well as increasing corruption and abuse of power. As a result, the people of Pakistan are disillusioned and frustrated, believing that their opinions are not being heard.

It is critical that Pakistan’s government address the root causes of the country’s political instability. These might include increasing openness and accountability in government, fortifying democratic institutions, and offering opportunities for political involvement and engagement. Furthermore, the international community must assist efforts to promote political stability in Pakistan. This might include financial help to boost economic growth, as well as encouraging good governance and democratic principles. Political instability is a severe problem that affects not only Pakistanis but the entire region. To support economic growth and social progress, actions must be taken to ensure stability and trust in government institutions.

Fahama Khan

Karachi