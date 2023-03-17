Zaman Park drama

The nation is so captivated by the drama in Zaman Park that many might have failed to notice that the price of petrol has risen to Rs272 per litre. The state appears to have taken full advantage of the spectacle in Lahore, swooping in to raise petrol prices while the nation’s gaze is fixed elsewhere. Things like this prove that it is best that we all ignore politics more often and actually focus on state policy; the true source of our troubles.

Driving ourselves into a frenzy over who stole what and who is getting arrested or elected is of no gain. No matter who has been elected in this country, the people have always suffered as the policies do not change. So why is everyone so fixated on the events in Lahore? If we want to shout and protest about something, let it be for the recognition of our basic rights.

Jawad Ali

Hyderabad