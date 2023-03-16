8 terrorists killed in South Waziristan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed eight terrorists in Zinghara area of South Waziristan on information on the presence of terrorists in the area, an ISPR press release stated on Wednesday.
During an intense exchange of fire, including mortar fire, eight terrorists were killed while two soldiers were hurt. Unfortunately, two children embraced martyrdom during the exchange of fire, it added.
