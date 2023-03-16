 
close
Thursday March 16, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Top Story

8 terrorists killed in South Waziristan: ISPR

Two children embraced martyrdom during the exchange of fire, ISPR added

By Our Correspondent
March 16, 2023
8 terrorists killed in South Waziristan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed eight terrorists in Zinghara area of South Waziristan on information on the presence of terrorists in the area, an ISPR press release stated on Wednesday.

During an intense exchange of fire, including mortar fire, eight terrorists were killed while two soldiers were hurt. Unfortunately, two children embraced martyrdom during the exchange of fire, it added.