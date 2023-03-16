‘LG polls conducted on wrong constituencies’

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) Senior Deputy Convener Dr. Farooq Sattar while addressing a press conference Wednesday said the Sindh government and Election Commission of Pakistan conducted the Local Body polls on constituencies.

“The MQM-P decision of boycott of LG polls was right,” he said, adding “we succeeded in taking back 53 seats of UCs from the government of Sindh. However, the elections were held without these seats. Also, these 53 constituencies were increased as per old census as the fresh census has not been done yet. He said that if this decision had been taken earlier, the elections would have been clear and transparent and MQM Pakistan would also have participated in the elections. Those parties which claim to heal the wounds of the people of Karachi contest elections ignoring to get more seats as per the population of Karachi.

However, he said that these parties should raise voices and demand the government to conduct elections on these 53 seats. MQM Pakistan demands that the census should not be unfair and biased.

Dr. Farooq Sattar said that a total of 18,000 blocks were made in the urban areas of Sindh but as per MQM-P’s collected there should have been 25 thousand blocks in Karachi only. We are preparing our data and will prove that population was deliberately increased in rural areas. In this regard, MQM-P has been writing letters to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, the Chief Senses Commissioner, and the Chief Justice. Terrible results are coming out in the census.