Four development projects to be launched on March 23

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the relevant authorities to make necessary arrangements for launch of much-awaited four pivotal projects on March 23.

According to the details, the relevant authorities completed the spadework and have been waiting for permission to officially launch the projects related to education, health, facilitation of Pakistani emigrants and nationwide public sanitation project.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is likely to announce these projects that will be executed in coordination with the relevant provincial authorities and, hopefully, will help address the issues of the common people with regard to health, education and other sectors.

The health and education sectors currently need immediate measures as a large number of people especially belonging to lower strata of life are lacking access to schools and hospitals. Now the federal government will join hands with the provincial governments to ensure health and education facilities are provided to people in every nook and corner of the country. The focus of the emigrant project will be to promote overseas employment and welfare and protection of overseas workers through improving the migration governance and providing awareness to intending emigrants about safe, orderly and regular migration process.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PML-N government had launched a state-run health insurance programme in 2016 and described it as the first step towards making Pakistan a welfare state. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also some education related projects to his credit including Danish School, Punjab Educational Endowment Fund and the Chief Minister Laptop Scheme. An official has said “The four projects will be launched according to the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who wants to provide health and education facilities to the people. We will assist the provincial authorities because they will have an important role in execution of these projects.”