Rs4 million released to PVF

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has released Rs4 million as a special grant to the Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) for its efforts to organise and participate in two back-to-back international events.

Chaudhry Muhammad Yaqub, chairman PVF, confirmed to 'The News' that the approval has been given by the PSB.

“We have received a communication from the PSB according to which the amount has been approved. We participated in an international event abroad and also organised an Asian event in Pakistan. On both events we invested over Rs30 million in all.

You know well that travelling abroad has got all that expensive now, yet we are thankful to Minister IPC for his approval. Ehsanur Rehman Mazari is always there to help sports,” he said.

Yaqoob said that they have a hectic international schedule. “We are to participate in the Asian Championships and Asian Games besides two other international events during the next six months. We need heavy finances to honour these commitments,” he said.

Yaqoob visited Pakistan under-16 team training camp the other day in Islamabad.

He met with the head coach Alipur Aroji, head coach under-16 team Saeed Ahmed Khan and assistant coach Laiq Zaman Khan.

Yaqoob expressed his satisfaction on the performance of the players and coaches in the training camp.

“We will provide all the relevant gear to the trainees and hope that they will bring laurels to the country.”

The team will travel to Azerbaijan in May to participate in the first ever Under-16 Asian Championship.