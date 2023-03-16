Shell Pakistan posts losses

KARACHI: The board of directors of Shell Pakistan Limited (SPL) has announced the company’s financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022, posting a loss after tax of Rs72 million for 2022, compared to a profit of Rs4,467 million in 2021.

During the year, SPL said it continued its focus on business principles, safety of people and protection of the environment; and remained committed towards operational excellence while keeping costs at a manageable level. “In addition, there were significant investments in both infrastructure and brand building to maintain competitive advantage,” it said.

SPL increased its footprint and commissioned 31 retail stations, 28 Generation-5 Shell Select outlets and 25 new Shell Car Wash facilities with Tyre Care, augmenting customer experience.

During the flood in the country, SPL said it provided humanitarian assistance to flood victims through relief to 2,771 households with approximately 19,397 individuals in collaboration with partners, HANDS and NRSP. Relief activity included one room shelter houses, ration bags, medical support, hygiene and shelter kits to support rehabilitation.