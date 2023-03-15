40,000 tonnes of wheat stolen from Sindh govt’s warehouses

KARACHI: The Sindh Food Department has suspended 67 officers and issued show-cause notices to them after 40,392 tonnes of wheat worth billions of rupees were stolen from the government’s warehouses located in 10 districts.
In show-cause notices issued by the food department, the food supervisors and food inspectors were directed to explain their position as to why they should not be dismissed from the job for their action.
According to relevant documents, copies of which are available with The News, as many as 40,392 tonnes of wheat was stolen from the warehouses located in 10 districts, including Dadu, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Jacobabad, Khairpur, Sukkur, Ghotki, Sanghar and Mirpurkhas, with the connivance of the staff.
The officers, who were suspended for their alleged involvement in embezzlement, included 49 food supervisors and 18 food inspectors.
