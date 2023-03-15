Time to take measures to control mosquitoes’ growth

Rawalpindi : A significant rise in temperature in this region of the country has increased the chances of the growth of larvae of ‘aedes’ mosquitoes, the vector that causes dengue fever and according to health experts, it is time for all stakeholders including individuals to take preventive measures to check mosquitoes’ breeding to avoid a possible outbreak of dengue fever in the coming months.

It is important that the more the number of mosquitoes ‘aedes aegypti’ or ‘aedes albopictus’ in the environment, the more would be the chances of the outbreak however if measures are taken well in time to eliminate the mosquitoes’ egg-laying sites, there would be less number of mosquitoes active in the peak season of transmission of dengue fever.

Experts believe that eliminating mosquitoes’ egg-laying sites called source reduction is the best option to avoid a possible outbreak of the infection for areas infested with dengue fever vector as per record of the confirmed cases of the infection reported in previous years.

The dengue fever outbreak hit the population hard in Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district last year as well over 10500 confirmed cases of dengue fever were reported from the twin cities of which at least 14 patients had to lose their lives due to the infection.

Experts stressing the need for source reduction believe that it results in a low number of eggs, larvae, and pupae that will certainly reduce the number of adult mosquitoes and it would certainly help minimizing transmission of the infection in the coming months.

District Health Officer Islamabad has already issued an advisory urging people to follow proper preventive measures including the elimination of mosquitoes’ breeding sites and removal of stagnant water sources such as discarded containers, tires, and other receptacles that can collect rainwater.

Experts say that the most important thing to avoid a dengue fever outbreak is to give attention to preparation and control measures not only by the concerned government authorities but also by the individuals at homes and offices. It is worth mentioning here that high humidity and temperature are conditions that favour transmission of dengue fever but it would happen as long as the mosquitoes are active.

The population in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi has been facing severe outbreaks of dengue fever for almost 15 years. According to experts, it is so mainly because of two reasons, inadequate participation of the community and the late response from the concerned stakeholders.

Every year, the concerned government authorities launch awareness campaigns against dengue fever after reports of a good number of confirmed patients and at that time, it becomes difficult to control spread of the infection. The most appropriate time for launching awareness campaigns against dengue fever spread is March and April in this region of the country as it may convince individuals to eliminate possible breeding sites of mosquitoes from houses and offices. Experts say the health departments should also work for source reduction well in time.

The community participation is a must to prevent a possible outbreak of dengue fever because if every household aims to reduce vector density, the transmission rate will decrease in case incidence of dengue fever is reported in the region.