Women’s contribution to various sectors highlighted

LAHORE: Government College University (GCU) Lahore Tuesday hosted a panel discussion on Women in Leadership Roles: Breaking the Glass Ceiling, moderated by Vice-Chancellor Prof

Dr Asghar Zaidi.

The panellists included Punjab Ombudsperson, Nabila Hakim; Secretary of Women Development Department Punjab, Sumaira Samad; Founder of Alvir Airways, Huma Batool; Chairperson of Political Science Department GCU, Ms Fauzia Ghani; Renowned Writer and Columnist Amna Mufti and Ms Sumera Khalil, Incharge Women Development Centre, GCU.

The discussion covered various topics related to women's rights, property rights, workplace security, women's contributions to the economy, and societal norms and discrimination. The panelists highlighted the challenges women face in male-dominated fields and the gains women have made in various sectors. The VC summarised the discussion, linking it with gender-neutral appreciation of work, gender mainstreaming, and social policy. He said that the event aimed to support and empower women by creating a safe and inclusive environment for learning and development. The event was hosted by the co-incharge GCU Women Development Centre Ms Syeda Naima Kazmi.

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS: The GCU has announced the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Awards to be bestowed upon 10 of its distinguished alumni who have made significant contributions to society in their respective fields.

Prof Asghar Zaidi, made the announcement stating that the awards would be presented during the 21st convocation of GCU scheduled to be held on March 17 and 18.

The awards recipients include religious scholar Javed Ahmad Ghamidi, former foreign minister Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri, lawyer and TV personality Syed Naeem Altaf Bokhari, singer Shafqat Amanat Ali, and former education minister Shafqat Mahmood. Other recipients are Ch Akhtar Rasool for his contributions to sports, Usman Peerzada for his work in theatre, Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman for his contributions to philanthropy, Prof Dr Mahmood Shaukat for his work in healthcare, and Mirza Athar Baig for his contributions to literature.

Workshop on ‘Journalist Safety’: A three-day workshop “Journalist Safety, ensuring physical and mental safety of journalists amid violent events” organised by Faculty of Humanities, Forman Christian College (A Chartered University) in collaboration with Journalism & Media International Center (JMIC), Oslo Metropolitan University, Norway started here Tuesday. The purpose of this workshop was to make sure journalists are aware of their personal safety amidst dangerous situations and how to deal with government protocol and their own mental health surrounding the aftermath of such chaos. International war correspondent Abeer Saady has joined this conference as a trainer.

Dr Altaf Khan, the Dean of Humanities inaugurated the workshop and in his opening remarks said “Violent events create an ecosystem and it is important to revisit protocols to understand the system". Abeer Saady discussed the safety of journalists and said during one of her sessions regarding Risk Assessment, “You should not become a story while covering a story”.

Literary festival: The Kinnaird Literary Festival 2023 took place at Kinnaird College for Women here on Tuesday. According to a press release, Kinnaird College Principal Prof Dr Rukhsana David inaugurated the event which was followed by an address of the chief guest, the Commissioner of Lahore Division, Ch. Muhammad Ali Randhawa. The event was divided into four segments, each segment dedicated to a particular field of literature. The segments revolved around the heritage and history of Lahore, with a list of panelists for each segment.

Old Ravians Union polls on 19th: The Old Ravians Union elections are being held on March 19. Eminent educationist Dr Rana Amjad, professor of chemistry, is contesting the election as joint secretary (male).