Land Revenue Act to be amended

LAHORE: Punjab Board of Revenue has decided to amend the Land Revenue Act and Rules. This important decision was made in a meeting chaired by Senior Member Board of Revenue Punjab Nabeel Javed on Tuesday.

In the meeting, Assistant Director Land Records (ADLRs) were considered under Assistant Commissioners and it has also been decided to issue letters to the districts to ban the dismissed employees from the revenue offices. The meeting also decided to check the thumb impression for the login of the officers who are passing registries.

SMBR Nabeel Javed said that the number of rural centres would be increased in Punjab. He said that he will monitor the revenue related issues himself and will adopt zero tolerance policy on corruption. He directed the officers to keep a special eye on monitoring, operation wings, land record centres, rural centres, financial, technical and administrative issues of land record centres.

Meanwhile, SMBR Dr Nabeel visited the headquarters of Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) on Tuesday.

During his visit, he was briefed on the functioning and concept of RUDA and Central Business District Authority (CBDA). Matters pertaining to land, waste water, afforestation and carbon credits were discussed during the briefing session. ED Commercial RUDA Kashif Qureshi and ED Commercial CBDA M Omer briefed Dr Nabeel about their respective projects.

Electric vehicles: Officials from the United States government and the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) announced an upcoming partnership to upgrade the electric vehicles research and development centre at LUMS, Lahore.

This research and development centre will provide advancements in locally-designed electric vehicles with the goal of promoting more widespread use across Pakistan’s public and private sectors.

At the event held at LUMS, US Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Geoffrey Pyatt paid tribute to the long history of collaboration between the United States and Pakistan. “This research and development centre is another milestone and an example of how the US-Pakistan ‘Green Alliance’ is partnering to advance Pakistan’s clean energy initiatives.” USAID Mission Director Reed Aeschliman and Acting Consul General Kathleen Gibilisco accompanied the Assistant Secretary as he announced this support for LUMS. Present at the event were representatives from LUMS, the EV private sector, and USAID’s Power Sector Improvement Activity (PSIA). LUMS Vice-Provost Dr Tariq Jadoon and Vice-Chancellor Dr Arshad Ahmad, offered words of appreciation for the US government’s on-going support in building a clean, efficient, and reliable energy sector in Pakistan, and for laying a strong foundation for sustainable and inclusive growth in the country.