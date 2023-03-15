Complainants given jobs on ombudsman’s orders

LAHORE: On the orders of the Ombudsman Punjab Maj (r) Azam Suleman Khan, the complainants of different districts have been provided regular jobs in the provincial departments under Rule 17-A of the Punjab Civil Servants (Appointment & Conditions of Service) Rules, 1974.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the spokesman for the Office of the Ombudsman stated that the education department had recruited Muhammad Waqas Akram of Vehari and Niaz Ahmad of Lahore as junior clerks in the 11th scale after the involvement of the ombudsman office. Separately, Ruqia Siddiq of Kasur and Muhammad Shahid Khan of Sahiwal have been appointed to the Auqaf and health departments, respectively. Furthermore, the spokesman added that the ombudsman office mediated for the recruitment of Atiqa Ghafoor of the Rajana area as a junior clerk, on a regular basis, in the DC office, Toba Tek Singh.

The municipal committee of Sangla Hill tehsil settled the family pension arrears of Sohail Masih by paying him an amount of Rs50,000 and recruited his brother, Azeem Masih, as a sanitary worker. Similarly, the municipal corporation Sialkot has provided a naib qasid job to the son of the complainant, Muhammad Riaz, following the Ombudsman's intervention.