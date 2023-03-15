Ashab in second round

KARACHI: Ashab Irfan moved into the second round of the Racket Sports Pakistan Satellite Squash in Lahore on Tuesday.
In the first round, Ashab defeated M Ahmad 11-5, 11-6, 11-6. Shoaib Hassan won against Mutahir Ali 13-11, 12-10, 4-11, 5-11, 11-8. Khakan Malik beat Azlan Khawar 10-12, 11-8, 11-6, 11-8. Khushal Riaz Khan thrashed Zain Anwer 18-16, 11-8, 11-7. Kashif Javed smashed Mufariq Ali 11-4, 11-1, 11-4. Sadam ul Huq overpowered Abdullah Nawaz 11-5, 4-11, 11-5, 11-7. Hamza Aslam thrashed Zohaib Ali 11-9, 11-2, 11-4. Moeen ud din won against Kumail Tariq 5-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-6. Abdul Qadir smashed Asher Butt 11-10, 11-2, 11-5.
Hikmat yar Khan overpowered Arslan Ramzan 11-9, 6-11, 11-6, 11-8. Kamran Hussain thrashed Sheharyar Saleem 11-5, 11-6, 11-9. Shahab Khan smashed Talha Bin Zubair 11-8, 11-4, 14-12.
Anas Ali Bukhari smashed Mehmood Mehboob 11-6, 11-5, 11-7. Usman Nadeem thrashed Haji Nawaz 11-0, 11-1, 11-2. Zain Ramzan beat Fardeen Ali 11-7, 11-3, 11-0. M Farhan defeated M Ibrahim 11-8, 11-4, 11-3.
