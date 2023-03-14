US working to resolve Pakistan’s economic problems: Blome

ISLAMABAD: US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome has said the United States is working to find a solution to Pakistan’s serious economic issues in all fields.
Talking to the media in Islamabad, he said Pakistan is facing economic challenges of serious nature, the US not only wanted Pakistan to find a way out of the difficult times, but was also putting efforts to sort out the economic problems.The US ambassador said the IMF programme is also a part of the same effort. Pakistan and US had recently completed high-level trade and investment negotiations in Washington, he said, adding senior-level energy, security and climate change negotiations -- as follow-up of the Geneva talks -- were taking place this week.
Bloom said Pakistan was facing human rights challenges like other countries and that it had to deal with these [challenges]. “US considers Pakistan its partner and will continue to support Pakistan in the field of security,” Blome said.
