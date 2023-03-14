19 depts to participate in domestic cricket season

KARACHI: As many as 19 departments which featured in the 2018-2019 domestic cricket season have confirmed their participation in the domestic season 2023-2024, the PCB Management Committee was informed on Monday.

The Management Committee chief Najam Sethi chaired the meeting which was the third since its inception a few months ago. The committee was told that Ahmed Glass, Ghani Glass, Haider Traders, HEC, Income Tax, Khayaban-e-Amin, KRL, Navy, NBP, ODGCL, PAF, Pak Saudi International, Pakistan Customs, PTV, Sabir’s Poultry, SNGPL, SSGC, State Bank of Pakistan and WAPDA have confirmed their participation in the coming domestic season.

In addition, 12 new departments have applied for registration with the PCB, which are 505 Clothing, Aryan Marketing Services, Commoners’ Development (Pvt) Ltd, Defence & Strategic Ventures (DSV), Eshaal Association, JDW Sugar Mills Ltd, K&H Traders, NICON Group of Colleges, Pak PWD, Punjab Police, Rahat & Shuja Impex and RMS Global Corp.

The Management Committee approved the upcoming youth cricket tours, which will see Pakistan U19 touring Bangladesh in May for a four-dayer, five 50-over matches and one T20, and Pakistan Shaheens visiting Zimbabwe for a series of four-dayers and 50-over matches.

The Management Committee was also informed that an ACC Emerging Cup was scheduled in Sri Lanka in June and July. The Management Committee applauded the PCB on the success of the HBL PSL 8 to date, which has attracted full houses in Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi, and nearly 70 percent crowd turnout in Karachi.

The Management Committee was informed the PCB was working on the structure and composition of the women’s league after incredible interest from the potential buyers and event hosts, including from abroad.