 
close
Tuesday March 14, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Waiting for the bus

March 14, 2023

Transport is a basic need of every city. The recently launched Peoples Bus Service in Sindh is, for now, too limited in scope to meet the needs of Sindh’s burgeoning urban population. Cities in several districts are yet to even see a roll-out of the initiative, which needs to be expanded on an urgent basis.

Muhammad Ishaque Memon

Tando Muhammad Khan