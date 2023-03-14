London properties to be used for families of slain, missing workers: MQM-P

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said on Monday that after winning the London property case, it had been proved that the MQM-Pakistan was the real MQM without any branch or faction.

“The properties will be used for the service and welfare of the people,” said Siddiqui while speaking at a press conference at his office. His remarks came after the MQM founder lost a London properties case to his former loyalists in the MQM-Pakistan after a legal battle at the UK High Court.

Siddiqui said the “properties of the martyrs” would now be used for the welfare of the people, including litigation for martyred, missing and captive workers of the party. A part of the properties would be given to the widow of Imran Farooq, a former MQM leader who was murdered in London in 2010.

He said that today was important and we have got back the trust of martyrs and missing MQM-P workers. During the press conference, Dr Farooq Sattar, Mustafa Kamal, Nasreen Jalil and other MQM-P leaders were also present.

Explaining future plans about London’s properties, Siddiqui said that we will use this money for neither personal interest nor political interest. “We are grateful that Allah gave us success and that is a ray of hope not only for Sindh but also for Pakistan,” Siddiqui said.

On the occasion, MQM-Pakistan counsel Barrister Nazar Muhammad shared the details of the London court decision by telephone and congratulated the party on its success in the case.

Senior deputy convener Dr Farooq Sattar said that today’s decision is the approval of the decision taken on August 23, 2016. It is confirmed that MQM-Pakistan has six properties while one property has been sold and all of them are owned by MQM-Pakistan.