Prince Harry risks making King Charles choose between Queen Camilla and military duty

Amid reports that Prince Harry wants King Charles to attend the Invictus Games that will be held next year in Birmingham for the first time since its inception, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams warns this will put him in a choke hold.

According to Express, the Spare’s rumored bid to have his father present at the games will put him in a bind because the timing of the closing ceremony is said to coincide with the birthday of his wife and Queen, Camilla.

For those unversed, Queen Camilla was born on July 17, 1947 and will celebrate her 80th birthday in 2027.

This is why, he feels this “carefully planned public relations stunt” as Mr Fitzwilliams calls it, “may not appeal to the King, but it is a major military charity, and he may feel it is his duty to attend whatever his personal feelings.”

He also pointed out that the event may also become a way for Prince Harry’s wife Meghan to “remind the world of her royal status” given her chosen path is clearly Hollywood and the United States, where she wants to become an influencer, in his point of view.

The topic also saw royal commentator Afua Hagan jump on because she is no so sure that everyone would see it as such because “there is a proportion of people who absolutely love her and would love to see her”.

However, that is not to say she disagreed with the notion that “the price [to pay] will be the negative storylines about her, which will be very difficult,” on the flips side.” Hence she added, “I don't think she will come back immediately.”