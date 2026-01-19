Prince Harry’s security ‘isn’t just for his family’: Expert rewires security woe

Last year saw a lot of losses for Prince Harry, whether that was his case for security against the Home Office, or the time he lost Sentebale, which was a charity that he co-founded in his mother’s memory. Similarly the Africa Parks controversy also hit shortly after, but saw the Duke remain tight lipped.

In light of that whirlwind, royal commentator Afua Hagan came forward to address the positives that this year is slated to bring to the Duke of Sussex.

According to Express she said, “he can definitely start making more trips to see his father and build those bridges,” in case the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) agrees to modify his current arrangement as a non-working royal.

Plus, “he's British,” she said. “This is his home, so not being able to return to it because you don't feel safe must be a huge burden and terribly sad.”

So “if he can have some of that weight lifted, he can feel freer and focus on building bridges, instead of being anxious about his and his family’s safety,” she said would be a win.

Fellow commentator Richard Fitzwilliams also chimed in at that moment, and agreed saying, “the trauma he undoubtedly suffered after his mother’s tragic death still haunts him; there are threats, and there was always a reason for making this a special case.”

But he did make one thing clear and it’s that getting Ravec to change his security status will not have much effect on his popularity with the British public because, in his own words it “will almost certainly not be enhanced by this, as this will be a year where the royal finances will be much debated and under parliamentary scrutiny.”

However, Ms Afua offered a different perspective on the security issue because in her eyes, its not just about keeping Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, or their children safe from threats, its about the general public too.

Because “God forbid you have a situation where someone decides they want to attack them. What about the general public who will be there? They’re at risk,” she said.

Hence, “this government-funded, government-tracked, government-protected security makes sense for someone who is so well known publicly” and “it’s a no-brainer because it's all about keeping people safe.”

All in all, “it's about keeping Harry safe, 100%, but it’s not just about him; it’s about keeping the general public safe too,” the expert doubled down saying before actually signing off.