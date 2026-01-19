Harry’s turmoil turns to agony over Meghan Markle’s hope: ‘Time will tell if he’ll bare it’

Prince Harry seemingly has a vast number of thoughts when it comes to Meghan Markle’s desire to mingle with the Hollywood elite.

This is comes since, as a blue blood himself, Prince Harry has had the oppertunity to mingle with the “cream of the crop” at the youngest of ages.

This is what led a well-placed insider to speak out about the Duke and their chat with Closer magazine.

According to reports, this privileged life experience is also what led him to feel completely out of sorts and appear “so uncomfortable” in the eyes of those who know him, at the Kris Jenner birthday bash.

However, with Meghan’s own ambitions in high gear with things like her luxury lifestyle brand As Ever, the source explains that Harry “understands that Meghan needs to be out there building her brand.”

He even “respects that,” they said. “But that doesn’t mean he enjoys it or wants to be dragged along.”

Honestly, “he finds it all very performative and fake, whereas Meghan seems to thrive on the whole scene,” the source also admitted.

“They're not aligned at all and only time will tell if Harry will continue to grin and bear it,” they also said before signing off.