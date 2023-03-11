NEPRA headquarters building in Islamabad. The NEPRA website.

KARACHI: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has increased the power tariff for the consumers of KE and XWDiscos by Rs1.71/unit and Rs0.48/unit respectively on account of the monthly fuel charge adjustment (FCA) for January 2023.

Meanwhile, in another decision, the power regulator has allowed the federal government to terminate electricity subsidies worth Rs65bn to industrial and agriculture sectors, jacking up the electricity price by Rs12.13/unit and Rs3.60/unit respectively for both sectors.

Nepra approved a Rs1.71 per unit hike in the power price for consumers of K-Electric (KE) on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for January 2023. According to a notification issued by the power regulator, KE had filed a petition seeking a Rs2.69 per unit hike in the power tariff, however, a much lesser increase was approved.

The notification said that KE will reflect the fuel charges adjustment in respect of January 2023 in the billing month of March 2023. The increase in the tariff will be applicable to all consumer categories except electric vehicle charging stations (EVCS) and lifeline consumers of KE.

Moreover, KE has been directed to separately show the FCA in bills on the basis of units billed to consumers in the respective month to which the adjustment pertains. The notification added that KE would reflect the fuel charges adjustment in respect of January 2023, in the billing month of March 2023.