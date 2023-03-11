14 devotees killed as tractor-trolley falls into DG Khan canal





DERA GHAZI KHAN: At least 14 people were killed and many others feared drowned after a tractor-trolley carrying 47 devotees plunged into the DG Khan Canal near Ramzani Chowk, Airport Road, here on Friday morning.

Some of the dead taken out were identified as Mir Bakhash (80), Muhammad Mohsin (11), son of Khizar, Azhar (25), son of Allah Wasaya, Mushtaq, son of Allah Wasaya, and Sakina Bibi (12), daughter of Shah Bakhash. Rescue sources said 27 persons, including women and children, had been recovered from the canal, and search for others was still under way. The canal has been closed from Taunsa Barrage, and it would take 12 hours for drainage of water from it completely.

The devotees were going from Choti Zaireen to attend the annual urs of Hazrat Sakhi Sarwar. Overspeeding was stated to be the cause of accident.

Rescuers said many people were still missing till filing of the report. They said depth of canal was 15-20 feet, and an area of over six kilometres was being searched. They said three seriously injured were shifted to DG Khan District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.Multan correspondent adds: South Punjab Additional Chief Secretary Saqib Zafar expressed deep grief over the loss of precious lives in the tragic accident. He directed the DG Khan administration to complete the rescue operation soon and submit a report about the accident.