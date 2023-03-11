HBL PSL-8 POINTS TABLE

RAWALPINDI: The signing ceremony took place between the Pakistan Golf Federation and Future Development Holdings ...
LONDON: Arsenal travel to Fulham in the latest test of the Gunners’ Premier League title credentials this weekend as...
ALAJUELA: Gabon international Denis Bouanga scored a hat-trick as Los Angeles FC put one foot in the quarter-finals of...
KARACHI: A handful of mouth-watering bouts in both men’s and women’s events embellished Friday’s proceedings of...
MIAMI: American Chad Ramey, ranked 225th in the world, grabbed a one-stroke lead after the first round of the Players...
KARACHI: Huzaifa Shahid, Ubaibullah Khan, and Umair Arif moved into the finals of the 1st McDonald’s All Pakistan...