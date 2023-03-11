Danni Wyatt makes it all square for amazons

RAWALPINDI: Some stunning performances saw Amazons pulling back the equalizer in the three-match exhibition series against Super Women here at the Pindi Stadium Friday.

A 137-run second wicket partnership from 75 balls between Danni Wyatt and Bismah Maroof, and a four-for by Anam Amin was the cornerstone of Amazons’ 41-run victory over Super Women with now all to lay for in the decider today (Saturday).

Wyatt scored an eye-catching 97 off 45 balls with 17 fours and three sixes, while Bismah struck 11 fours in a 51-ball 73 (not out) to help Amazons collect 204-3 after electing to bat first.

Lauren Winfield-Hill fought a lone battle when she struck 11 fours and three sixes in an impressive 42-ball 80 as Super Women finished at 163-9 with left-arm spinner Anam registering figures of 4-17.

In a match that produced 10 sixes and 49 fours, Amazons were quickly in a bother when Eyman Fatima (2) was back in the hut on the fourth ball. However, Wyatt and Bismah not only repaired the damage but played attractive shots all around the park.

Wyatt dominated the partnership by stroking eloquent boundaries before Bismah took control of the proceedings following the Englishwoman’s departure by creating some quality shots.

Bismah put on 65 runs in 37 balls with Tammy Beaumont (13-13) and Tess Flintoff (14-7) following the departure of Wyatt to steer her side to a position of strength.

In turn, Winfield-Hill led Super Women’s fight-back with a gutsy and aggressive 42-ball 80. She added 54 runs for the second wicket with Chamari Athapaththu (17) and 64 runs for the third wicket with Iram Javed (28) but the task against an accurate and disciplined Amazons’ bowling attack was always a tough task.

Anam tied Super Women in the knots and finished with 4-17. Her scalps included Muneeba Ali (17), Iram Javed, Tuba Hassan (1) and Sadiq Iqbal (0).

Brief scores: Match 2: Amazons beat Super Women by 41 runs: Amazons 204-3 in 20 overs (Danni Wyatt 97, Bismah Maroof 73, Tess Flintoff 14 not out, Tammy Beaumond 13; Tuba Hassan 2-34). Super Women 163-9 in 20 overs (Lauren Winfield-Hill 80, Iram Javed 28; Anam Amin 4-17, Fatima Sana 2-38). Player of the match: Wyatt (Amazons).