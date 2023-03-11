Food items distributed in Khyber

BARA: Initiative for Development & Empowerment Axis (IDEA),a Non-governmental organisation (NGO), with the support of Welthungerhilfe (WHH) distributed food packages among 870 deserving families in the remote area of Bazaar Zakhakhel in Khyber district.

The food packages included flour, sugar, edible oil, pulses, etc. IDEA Project Director Murad Ali, Monitoring Officer Khalil Jan and CRM and database officer Mansoor Alam were present at the distribution ceremony.

Murad Ali Shah said that before Zakhakhel, the same food package had earlier been distributed to various tribes of Upper Bara and Lower Tirah.

He added that the packages had been distributed among those living in

Sheikh Gul Afridi, president of Khidmat Khalq Welfare Society, said that the relief activities in the areas of Upper Bara and Tirah in Khyber district was a good initiative for militancy-affected families.

He said that the area residents had already suffered due to their displacement in the past but after returning to their native areas, they were faced with lack of food, tents and other necessities.