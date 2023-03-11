PTI notifies women office-bearers for Hazara

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has notified its divisional body for women in Hazara Division and named two former lawmakers as president and general secretary.

“An earlier notification issued by the party’s central leadership was withdrawn and now the fresh office-bearers are notified for the divisional body in Hazara,” stated Shakeela Rabbani, the recently notified divisional senior vice-president in Hazara.

According to the notification former MPAs Momina Basit and Maliha Khan are now president and general secretary, respectively. Shakeela Rabbani has been notified as senior vice-president while Bushra Jadoon, Hasrat Jabeen and Shakeela Humayun are given the portfolios of vice presidents.

According to the notification, Tahira Jabeen has been given the office of deputy general secretary, and Kasuar Perveen and Salma Arshad the joint secretary.

Yasmeen Rustam was notified as additional joint secretary, Noreen Afsar as information secretary and Aman Khan as finance

secretary.

“We have also laid the foundation of the first-ever women’s wing in Upper Kohistan and work on organising such bodies in Lower Kohistan, Battagram, Kolai-Palas and Torghar is also underway,” Shakeela said.