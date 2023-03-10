Pemra prohibits broadcast of content about conduct of SC, HC judges

ISLAMABAD: Pemra on Thursday prohibited the broadcast of content about the conduct of incumbent Supreme Court (SC) and High Court judges.

The development came as the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra), with an immediate effect, prohibited the broadcasting and rebroadcasting of content pertaining to the conduct of sitting high court and Supreme Court judges on electronic media.

Giving reference to Article 68 of the Constitution in its order, the regulatory body said, “Therefore, the competent authority i.e. chairman Pemra, in the exercise of delegated powers of the authority vested in Section 27(a) of the Pemra Ordinance 2002 as amended by Pemra (Amendment) Act 2007, prohibits broadcast/rebroadcast of any content pertaining to conduct of Honourable sitting judges of High Court and Supreme Court, in any manner, on electronic media (news bulletins, talks shows etc.), with immediate effect.”

The Article 68 law states: “No discussion shall take place in [Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament)] with respect to the conduct of any Judge of the Supreme Court or of a High Court in the discharge of his duties.

“It was noted that despite repeated directives, satellite television channels were persistently discussing the conduct of honourable judges of superior courts and orchestrating a vilification campaign through airing slanderous allegations,” Pemra said.

The authority added that airing any sort of content which prima facie referred to the conduct of judges or was against the superior judiciary was a sheer violation of the authority’s laws and judgments of the apex court.