Committee formed to probe hospital blood bags theft

LAHORE: The Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SHC&MED) has initiated an inquiry against alleged pilferage of blood pints from hospital based blood bank of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Lahore.

The SHC&MED, on the directions of Competent Authority, constituted a committee to conduct a probe against Ghulam Murtaza, Lab Assistant of blood bank of SGRM Lahore, for alleged theft and sale of blood bags from the blood bank. The four-member committee comprising Special Secretary (D&R) SHC&MED as Convener, Deputy Secretary (Technical) SHC&MED as Member/Secretary, Prof Dr Shabnam Bashir, Professor of Pathology FJMU/SGRH, as Member and any other co-opted member.

The sources informed that a total of 49 blood bags and nine bags of white blood cells were recovered from his possession, which the accused was allegedly selling at Rs1,000 per bag. The FIR was registered against the accused in Civil Lines police station. The hospital sources claimed that two other hospital employees, including one Adeel and a nurse Ayesha, were also involved and facilitating the accused in the pilferage. Adeel admitted that he along with Ghulam Murtaza had been stealing blood bags from different government hospitals. It was also revealed that the accused was a brother of a dispenser posted in Mian Munshi Hospital. The Committee’s ToRs include examining the record, record statement of relevant persons and conduct the probe into the aforementioned incident; evaluate the existing processes for blood collection, storage, dispensation and ascertain the anomalies/ corrupt practices / loopholes in the processes in the management of the Blood Bank of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Lahore; and fix the responsibility for any lapses, negligence/ criminal breach of trust in officials concerned. The Committee shall furnish its preliminary report/ recommendations within 48 hours for perusal /information of the competent authority.