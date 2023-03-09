Six terrorists killed in North Waziristan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed six terrorists in an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in general area Datta Khel, North Waziristan District, on Wednesday.
Weapons and ammunition were also recovered, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement. The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces and civilians. Locals of the area have appreciated the security forces’ response and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.
