Schedule for age-group cricket announced

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced 16 regional age-group teams that will compete in the U13 and U16 competitions.

The teams will be split into three groups.

“The first round of the U13 tournament will be played in Karachi and Faisalabad till March 20. The top team from each group will play a round-robin tri-series from April 29 till May 3 before the final on May 5,” the PCB said in a press release.

“The first round of the U16 tournament will also be played from March 12-20 in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Sheikhupura and Gujranwala.

The top team from each group will play a round-robin tri-series from April 30 till May 4 before the final on May 6,” it added.