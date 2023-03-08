Pakistan, US to boost anti-terror dialogue

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United States have resolved to increase dialogue on counterterrorism and to continue discussing paths to restart or introduce counterterrorism programmes to assist Pakistan’s efforts to better counter all forms of violent extremism.

It was stated by the United States after the end of two days of what it said were policy-focused meetings of “an ever-stronger bilateral relationship”.

Senior officials of the United States and their Pakistani counterparts opened the Pakistan-US Counterterrorism Dialogue on March 6 at the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad.

The two-day policy-focused meeting was chaired by US Department of State Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism Christopher Landberg and Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Additional Secretary for the UN and Economic Diplomacy Syed Haider Shah. Satisfied by the talks, Pakistan says they have agreed to continue this dialogue and develop a better understanding of the terrorist threat. The two-day discussions covered a range of topics, including counterterrorism cooperation at multilateral forums, assessment of regional counterterrorism landscape, cyber security and countering violent extremism.

Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed Khan also joined the talks, and during the interaction, both sides discussed various aspects of the global challenge of terrorism, said the Foreign Office after the meetings. “The US assistance projects in Pakistan were discussed, with a particular focus on capacity-building in anti-money laundering and the justice sector,” said the Spokeswoman after the meeting.

The United States Embassy in a statement said this dialogue provided an opportunity to discuss counterterrorism landscape in Pakistan and the broader region, with a focus on areas where the United States and Pakistan can better collaborate to counter regional and global threats, improve cooperation, prevent and counter violent extremism and combat terrorism financing.

While Afghanistan was not mentioned directly by either side, it is the TTP continuing attacks on Pakistan from inside Afghanistan that is the greatest threat presently. It’s certainly not lost on either side how other terrorist groups are also getting better organised and posing threats to the region and beyond.

“Both sides highlighted the importance of these projects in enhancing Pakistan’s capacity to counter terrorism. The two sides shared their experiences in countering financing of terrorism.

“They reaffirmed their commitment to address the common threat of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” said the Spokeswoman.

The US Embassy, meanwhile, said the Counterterrorism Dialogue underscores deepening cooperation between the United States and Pakistan in a range of areas. “The Counterterrorism Dialogue is just one example of an ever-stronger bilateral relationship based on shared values and interests, and it reaffirms the United States’ and Pakistan’s shared values and interests,” added the US Embassy.

It pointed out that these partnerships are being advanced through high-level bilateral meetings like the recently-concluded Trade and Investment Framework (TIFA) Council Ministerial in Washington, DC, and the upcoming Strategic Energy Dialogue and Climate and Environment Working Group meetings in determination to contribute to both regional and global security and stability.