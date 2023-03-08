PTI workers held for violating Section 144

KOHAT: The police arrested local workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for violating Section 144 on Tuesday.

PTI activist Salam Khan Shinwari had participated in a protest rally and sit-in staged by the students of Lalgarhi School and local residents for acceptance of their demands.

The police arrested the PTI activists for violating section 144 and blocking the Bypass Road for two hours.

Later, the PTI workers staged protest sit-ins outside the City Police Station and Kutchehry Chowk and chanted slogans against the district administration for the arrest of party activists.

It may be mentioned that candidates for the by-polls, including Johar Saifullah Khan, Abbas Khan Afridi and Shehryar Afridi are freely holding political gatherings despite the imposition of Section 144 in the district.

The district administration had imposed Section 144 a week ago and had banned the gatherings of five or more people and the display of arms for 30 days from March 1.