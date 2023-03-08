3 drug-pushers arrested

LAHORE: Baghbanpura police arrested three drug-pushers and recovered charas weighing 3.58kg from their possession.
The arrested drug-peddlers were identified as Shaukat, Muhammad Hussain and Jan Muhammad. Lorri Adda Investigation police arrested two robbers Ishaq and Zeeshan and
recovered illegal weapons from them.
bodies buried: Six unidentified bodies found in different areas of the City were buried after not being identified.
As per Edhi Foundation spokesman, one each body was recovered from Sherakot, Nawankot, Sabzazar, Gulshan Iqbal, Muslim Town and Kahna. Edhi
volunteers buried the
bodies in Suggian graveyard.
found dead: A 40-year-old man was found dead near Thokar Chowk, Nawab Town, on Tuesday. Police claimed that the man, yet to be identified, was an addict who might have died of excessive use of drugs. The body was shifted to the morgue.
