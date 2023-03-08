PPP condemns ‘attack’ on PU Hindu students

LAHORE: General secretary of PPP Central Punjab, Syed Hasan Murtaza, has condemned the attack on Hindu students by a student organisation.

In a statement issued here, Syed Hassan Murtaza said attack on the participants of the Holi ceremony is very condemnable. Murtaza demanded that government take strict action against the miscreants who attacked the Holi ceremony.

However, a Punjab University (PU) spokesperson stated there has been no fight and no Hindu student was injured, contrary to the news published in various Pakistani newspapers and carried by several Indian media outlets.

The spokesman, however, said that a Muslim ethnic student organisation belonging to other province had tried to use the name of Hindu students to achieve its own goals.

According to the spokesman, the university administration allowed the Hindu community to celebrate Holi outside the PU gymnasium, which was agreed by the Hindu students too, but some student organisation from another province forcibly changed the place to celebrate Holi without informing the administration and took loudspeakers and other equipment to the PU Law College ground. The spokesman said the issue had been deliberately created.

The spokesperson explained that there was no incident of fighting erupted at the Law College ground thus no Hindu student or any other student was injured there. The spokesperson explained that when a student organisation from another province surrounded the Vice-Chancellor’s office after celebration of the Holi event, there was a scuffle between the security guards and the members of a Muslim student

organisation, but even in that quarrel no student sustained injury.