Police say child molester arrested

HARIPUR: The police here on Monday claimed to have arrested a man, who had allegedly molested a minor schoolgirl in the limits of Kotnajibullah Police Station.

Station House Officer (SHO) Munir Khan said the girl (S) was a fourth grader at Government Girls Primary School No 1, Ganja village. She said that on March 2, she was standing outside the school when an unidentified man riding a motorcycle forcibly took her away.

The suspect, according to the police, took her to the fields near Jhari Kas village where he allegedly assaulted her and fled the scene. The victim reached home covering about two kilometers distance on foot and informed her parents.

The police registered a criminal case under section 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code and 53 Child Protection Act against the alleged rapist. The initial medical report confirmed that the girl was sexually abused.