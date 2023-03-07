Glaucoma major cause of blindness

LAHORE: Glaucoma is a major cause of blindness and unfortunately, there is no cure yet for glaucoma, early diagnosis is the first step to protecting your eyes. Everyone is at risk of developing glaucoma from children to the elderly. Older adults are more likely to develop glaucoma, but babies can be born with glaucoma. Glaucoma is the second leading cause of blindness in the world, according to World Health Organisation.

Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Al-Fareed Zafar expressed these views during the Glaucoma awareness walk held at Lahore General Hospital, here on Monday. Prof Dr Muhammad Moin, Prof Hussain Ahmed Khaqan, Prof Tayyaba Gul Malik, MS Dr Khalid Bin Aslam, Dr Lubna Siddique, Dr Fatima, Dr Adeel Randhawa, Kaneez Fatima, Zahra Ambreen, Misbah Tariq and large number of young doctors, nurses and paramedics were present.

Prof Al-Fareed Zafar added that more than 4.5 million people across the globe are blind because of glaucoma. He said that in order to observe the beauty of the world and enjoy the true sense of life, it is essential to have eyesight. Their value can be assessed only by those who for some reason have been deprived of this great blessing of Allah Almighty. Similarly, constantly watching cartoons on the small screens of the phone by the children and working without computer shield in adults also harmful for eye health.

Prof Muhammad Moin and Prof Hussain Ahmad Khaqan said that almost many people in Pakistan are suffering from eye disease (glaucoma). They said that this disease can affect any age group in general. MS Dr Khalid bin Aslam disclosed that eye examination and operation facility is available at LGH. There are modern medical equipment for timely diagnosis and treatment, he added.

Dr Lubna Siddique said that the rate of visual impairment in children is increasing day by day as most of the parents give mobile phones to the children of 2 to 6 years of age to entertain or feed them. They should spend part of the day on the ground and on the greenery and they have good eyesight, she added.

Talking to the media, PGMI principal said that raising public awareness for timely diagnosis and treatment of eyes is a need of the hour so that older people can change their lifestyle. In addition, unnecessary use of children's mobile phones should be stopped which is leading to wearing thick spectacles in low sun. He added that air pollution, vehicles emitting smoke on the roads are also affecting eye health. Therefore, the concerned departments should also pay proper attention to this issue for the betterment of public health so that the eyes of the citizens are not affected by the smoke. Participants also carried play cards slogans for the prevention of cataracts.