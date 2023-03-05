No one ready to compromise with foreign agent Imran: Marriyum

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb addressing a Press Conference on October 17. Photo — APP

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Saturday strongly reacted to PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s speech and said no one was ready for any understanding with him.

“Cry, scream or beat, no one is ready to make a compromise with you. No compromise, the foreign agent (Imran), the wristwatch thief wants NRO,” she charged.

The minister asked the PTI chairman why he wanted to meet the army chief. “No one wants to make any compromise with the foreign agent and wristwatch thief. Those who removed the regime, who formed the imported government, who attacked you, you are ready to compromise with everyone,” she wondered.

Marriyum asked the PTI chief if he was ready to forgive those he called Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq. “This is no compromise but pleadings for NRO, so that then there is no need for answering questions on diamonds, 190 million pounds closed envelope and Al-Qadir trustee issue,” she noted.

Meanwhile, Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Saturday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan should be held accountable for violating the Constitution.

In a tweet, she said that time had come for giving answer to “dual system in the country”. The minister said that Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz appeared 200 times in courts whereas Imran’s appearances were only two.

Nawaz Sharif spent two years in jail whereas Imran Khan has been granted immediate bail, she said and added, for Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, there was no bail for six months but Imran Khan was given four bails in one day.

The minister said that Nawaz Sharif was disqualified for not taking salary from son, but there was complete silence over Imran’s taking funds from foreigners.