Paul brothers clash over Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance
Jake Paul recently criticized Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX halftime show, calling the rapper a 'fake American'
Logan Paul called out his younger brother, Jake Paul, for calling Bad Bunny "fake American."
For those unversed, Jake took to his X handle on Sunday and criticized the Puerto Rican rapper's Super Bowl LX halftime performance.
“Purposefully turning off the halftime show,” the YouTuber-turned-boxer penned. “Let’s rally together and show big corporations they can’t just do whatever they want without consequences (which equals viewership for them). "
“A fake American citizen performing who publicly hates America. I cannot support that," added Jake.
However, Logan completely disagrees with his brother's comment on Bad's Super Bowl performance. The 29-year-old influencer and boxer insisted that "Puerto Ricans are Americans."
“I love my brother but I don’t agree with this,” Logan penned on X. “Puerto Ricans are Americans."
"I’m happy they were given the opportunity to showcase the talent that comes from the island," added the WWE star.
For those unversed, Lohan and Jake have lived in Puerto Ricans since 2021.
