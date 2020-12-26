On way to Sukkur, Maryam Nawaz tells interesting joke about Marriyum Aurangzeb and sandwiches

PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz travelling to Sukkur along with Pervaiz Rashid and Marriyum Aurnagzeb.

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz took a playful swipe at party leaders Pervaiz Rasheed and Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday as she uploaded a selfie from her car while travelling to Sukkur to address her party workers.

The PML-N vice president had accepted PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's invitation to attend Benazir Bhutto's 13th death anniversary at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, an annual event held to pay tribute to the slain ex-prime minister.

Maryam Nawaz posted a selfie on Twitter featuring senior PML-N leader Pervaiz Rasheed and party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb in the backseat of the car with her.

Marriyum Aurangzeb can be seen in the photo, clutching a container in her hand which, thanks to Maryam Nawaz, we got to know was holding sandwiches.

"On our way to Sakkur ..... ⁦@Marriyum_A trying to protect the sandwiches from @SenPervaizRd saving them for ⁦@MiftahIsmail," she tweeted. "Face with tears of joy."

The PML-N vice president took the opportunity to pay tribute to her father, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, for making "travels possible and easier" by constructing motorways connecting the country.

"But not forgetting ⁦@NawazSharifMNS for the grand motorways that have connected Flag of Pakistan and made travels possible & easier," she tweeted.

Maryam to address workers in Sukkur today

The PML-N leader is on her way to meet party workers and its provincial leadership. She will arrive via the Sukkur-Multan motorway along with other PML-N leaders.

PML-N Sindh President Shah Mohammad Shah had earlier said the party would give Maryam Nawaz a warm welcome at the Sukkur Interchange.

Shah said that Maryam will address a workers' convention in Sukkur at 6pm today and will also hold meetings with party leaders in the city.

On Sunday, December 27, she will visit Larkana to attend the commemoration event of Benazir Bhutto's 13th death anniversary on the invitation of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto.

The visit comes as the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) prepares for phase two of its anti-government drive.

On Friday, Maryam Nawaz asserted amid calls for dialogue that the Pakistan Democratic Movement would not enter into any kind of negotiations with the government.